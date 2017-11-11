You’ll need to bundle up today! Highs will only reach the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Around 10 degrees milder on Sunday. Expect highs in the mid and upper 50s, with cloudy skies.

Temperatures will start trending closer to normal for this time of year. Highs in the low 60s to start the work week, with a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will continue to trend a bit warmer, with highs warming to 70 by Friday.