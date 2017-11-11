Coast Guard medevacs man from container ship off Virginia coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a container ship that was 80 miles off Cape Chesapeake Saturday.

The 26-year-old man was experiencing chest pains when Coast Guard officials say they were contacted by crew on the Norwegian Breakaway around 1 p.m.

Watchstanders at the Fifth District Command Center in Portsmouth received the call, and deployed a MH-60 helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

After getting the man form the ship, the Coast Guard crew flew the man to Sentra Norfolk General Hospital.

The condition of the 26-year-old is unknown at this time.