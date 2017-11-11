Chesapeake restaurant ‘Off the Hook Seafood’ opening second location in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Off the Hook Seafood is opening a second restaurant in Ghent.

The new location will be located on Colley Avenue, in the building formerly occupied by Azar’s.

According to the restaurant’s Instagram, the new place is set to open in December 2017.

Off the Hook’s first location opened in 2014 and offers a large seafood menu, a raw bar featuring oysters, shrimp and clams and prime cut meats.

The restaurant has won the “Taste of Chesapeake” award three years in a row and was featured in Virginia Coastal Magazine as a top 25 restaurant in Hampton Roads.

Off the Hook Seafood is excited to share we will be opening our 2nd location on Colley Avenue in Norfolk coming December 2017 !!!!! 🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by Off the Hook Seafood (@offthehook757) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT