Search warrant leads to arrest of Camden County man on multiple drug charges

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. – A 26-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Camden County for multiple drug charges.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Daque Rysean Stewart was arrested after a search warrant was executed.

He has been charged with 3 counts of Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon, 1 count of Felony Possession with intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Schedule VI, Controlled Substance of 73.4 ounces, street value in excess of $50,000 of Marijuana and Felony Maintain Place of Controlled Substance of Marijuana, 1 count Misdemeanor Simple Possession Schedule II, Controlled Substance-Oxycodone, 1 count of Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule IV, Controlled Substance-Xanax and 1 count of Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Stewart was placed under a $41,000 secured bond and taken to the Albemarle District Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on November 20.

Stewart previously served time in jail after being convicted in Camden County of Felony of Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine. He pleaded guilty in May 2016.