Newport News, Va. – Santa is at Patrick Henry Mall for the holidays starting Saturday.

Santa’s arrival is part of the 2nd Annual SantaFest, which kicks off the holiday festivities for Patrick Henry Mall.

The mall says that children and families can enjoy this free event that includes holiday games, entertainment, music and treats from 11a.m. to 1p.m. by registering for tickets at shoppatrickhenrymall.com.

Members of PREIT Perks, the mall’s customer rewards program, will enjoy an extra perk of a complimentary Cinnabon, says the mall.

While SantaFest kicks off the holiday season at Patrick Henry Mall, there are still many other holiday events and promotions including Santa Photos, Pet Photos with Santa, Salvation Army Angel Tree, Perks Member Weekend and more.

Patrick Henry Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving allowing employees the opportunity to spend the holiday with friends and family, says the mall.

Special Mall Holiday Hours for the season are available on the Patrick Henry Mall’s website.