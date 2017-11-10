Police in Newport News looking for a burglary suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are looking for a man that is a suspect in a robbery at the Newport News Mart on Oct. 29.

Police say that they were dispatched to 6200 Chestnut Ave. at 4:30 a.m. in response to a break in at the convenience store.

Police found that the stores front door had been damaged in the break in, and cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes were missing from the store.

The suspect is not known at this time, but video camera footage from the area of the crime scene showed the man fleeing in a white truck.

If you recognize this man, this vehicle, or know anything about this business burglary police please ask you to contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-975-5064 of the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.