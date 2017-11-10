Midtown and Downtown Tunnel tolls increase January 1

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Tolls are going up at the Midtown and Downtown Tunnels starting on January 1, 2018.

The new rates are $1.73 during off-peak hours and $2.09 during peak-hours for passenger vehicles with E-ZPasses.

For heavy vehicles with E-ZPasses, including cars with three or more axles and cars with trailers, the new rates are $5.17 during off-peak hours and $8.33 during peak-hours.

Registered pay-by-plate drivers will pay $3.81 during peak hours. Unregistered pay-by-plate drivers will pay $5.53 during peak hours.

A complete breakdown of the rates is available here.