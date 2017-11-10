Man stabbed after argument escalates at Virginia Beach truck stop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One man is suffering from injuries after a stabbing at a truck stop at 5792 Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach Friday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:14 p.m. and were advised that two people were arguing when the argument escalated to one of the people stabbing the other.

The victim is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not taken anyone into custody and the incident is currently under investigation.

