NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man died Friday night after a shooting in the 600 block of Stoney Creek Lane in Newport News.

Dispatchers received the call at 10:03 p.m. and found a 32-year-old Newport News man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:13 p.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is being treated as a homicide and remains ongoing.

