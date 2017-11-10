Kill Devil Hills Police arrest teen while investigating car break-ins

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Kill Devil Hills Police arrested a 17-year-old man in his connection with a number of car break-ins reported in the town.

Skye Bland was charged with four counts of Larceny of Motor Vehicle, four counts of misdemeanor larceny and ten counts of Breaking and Entering of Motor Vehicle.

The charges stem from the break-ins that happen on Oct. 12, which police say Bland was placed under a $140,000 bond for.

An accomplice of Bland’s is also facing similar charges in juvenile criminal court.