× Hampton Air Force Veteran gets new roof thanks to local organizations

HAMPTON – A Hampton Air Force veteran is getting to celebrate Veteran’s Day a little early thanks to some local organizations.

Clarence Jones Jr. is in desperate need of a new roof. He has lived in his home for more than 50-years, but even though he continues to work he says he has been unable to afford to pay for roof repairs. Jones says he has applied for loans, but has not been able to secure one.

“I got disappointed in my own heart. I hate giving up and I said I got to do something to get the roof fixed,” said Jones. “My house would have been condemned and I was worried about that. My insurance would have been canceled and I would have had no where to go.”

Jones reached out to everyone and anyone that he could for help. After reaching out to Oprah Winfrey, Jones says he was directed to his local Habitat for Humanity chapter. Jones was instructed to fill out an application and within a couple of months, roofers from Premier Roofing and Siding were ripping up his old roof.

“I am very proud to be an American and I am very thankful for what Clarence Jones has done,” said Pam Sandish of Premier Roofing and Siding. “As a company we are very proud to be here to assist him.”

Through the National Roof Development Project, Sandish and her crew were able to start fixing Jones’ roof Friday morning. Sandish says it will be finished in time for Jones to enjoy on Veteran’s Day.

“It’s like a dream, like someone stepped out of heaven,” said Jones about his new roof.