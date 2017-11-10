× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing, cooling, and windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Freeze Warning is in effect from Midnight Friday to 10 AM Saturday for all of eastern Virginia and most of eastern NC.

Clearing, cold, and windy… Clouds are clearing out this morning and we will see plenty of sunshine for most of the day. Temperatures will start in the 50s this morning but fall into the 40s this afternoon. It will feel evening cooler because of strong north winds. Expect winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. Wind chill values will fall into the low 40s and upper 30s this afternoon.

Freezing temperatures are on the way tonight. Lows will fall into the low 30s and upper 20s overnight and into Saturday morning. It will still be windy tonight with mainly clear skies. Wind chills values will fall into the mid

We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday but it will still be cold. Highs will only reach the mid 40s. It will still be breezy tomorrow but winds will not be as strong or gusty as Friday. More clouds will build in on Sunday and highs will warm into the upper 50s. An isolated shower is possible late Sunday but most of the weekend will be dry.

Today: AM Clearing, Cool, Windy. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Winds: N 15-25G35

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Cold, Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 15-25G30

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Cold, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N/NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 10th

1919 Heavy Rain: 3.00″ Norfolk

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.