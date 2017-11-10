Nice to finally see some sunshine today, even though it was on the chilly side. High pressure will continue to build in overnight, keeping conditions dry. Temperatures will plummet overnight, with lows in the 20s and 30s. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the NNE 15-25 mph. A freeze warning is in effect until 10:00 AM Saturday.

You’ll need to bundle up Saturday! Highs will only reach the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Around 10 degrees milder on Sunday. Expect highs in the mid and upper 50s, with cloudy skies.

Temperatures will start trending closer to normal for this time of year. Highs in the low 60s to start the work week, with a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will continue to trend a bit warmer, with highs warming to 70 by Friday.