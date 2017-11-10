× Christmas light display blinks to music in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A local high school student is taking action for his community and raising money for a good cause at the same time.

Kellam High School senior Noah Bilger is decking the halls at his house and two of his neighbor’s homes to make his largest display yet. Three homes, thousands of lights and a setup of holiday music synced to the display.

The entire light show is put on behind a donation box that raises money for the kids fighting cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Noah told News 3 they were able to donate about $2000.00 last year and they hope to grow their donation this year.

Noah said it will take a few days to get the lights up and running, but the display is set to be up from Black Friday, November 24 until December 29. There will even be free hot chocolate on December 15 & 16 and again on December 22 & 23.

To see the lights head over to 2221 Mansion Cross Lane in Virginia Beach!