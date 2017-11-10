Bishop Sullivan expels student after disturbing photo is sent to peers

VIRGINIA BEACH Va, – A student at Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School was reportedly expelled after sending a ‘disturbing’ photo over social media to peers.

The photo’s caption read, “This is going to be the day.”

The photo, sent through Snapchat, shows a gloved hand holding an airsoft gun with the orange tip removed.

After the photo was sent to peers, it was eventually sent to school staff.

The school’s principal, Dr. Paul D. Fallon, contacted Virginia Beach Police.

Detectives suggested the student did not intend to harm anyone, but are still investigating if charges are warranted.

In a press release sent out by Fallon he said “Our students’ and faculty/staff safety is a priority. Any potential threat, be it perceived, assumed, or actual, will be responded to with swift actions that enhance the security and safety of all.”