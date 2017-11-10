Tanker spills 1,600-gallons of fuel at HRT hub in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Fire Department and Hazmat crews are on the scene of a fuel spill.

Dispatchers say they received the call just before 5:30 a.m about a fuel spill in the 3400 block of Victoria Boulevard in Hampton.

Hampton Fire confirms approximately 1,600 gallons of gasoline has been spilled near the Hampton Roads Transit hub.

Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum tells News 3 that an HRT truck driver delivering gas ran over a barrier causing the barrier to puncture the truck and spill gasoline.

Right now, a clean up company has been contacted and Langley Air Force Base crews are on scene as a precaution.

Crews have contacted residents in the area and urge them to take shelter and if they feel ill, dial 911.

Stay with WTKR News 3 for updates.