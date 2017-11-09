Suspension of Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott to begin immediately after injunction denied

NEW YORK – Eight games into his team’s 16-game regular season, it appears Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will finally miss a game due to his league-mandated suspension for domestic violence.

Elliott will not play Sunday after a second circuit U.S. Court of Appeals denied Elliott’s motion for an injunction to block his suspension. The running back will not play Sunday vs. Atlanta and barring another legal plot twist Elliott will miss Dallas’s next six games – including November 30 vs. the Redskins.

In an October 29th victory at FedEx Field, Elliott rushed for a season-high 150 yards and two touchdowns vs. Washington.

According to Pro Football Talk, an appellate court will hear his case on an expedited basis, and Elliott will remain suspended until then.

The NFL originally suspended Elliott this summer, but court decisions allowed Elliott to remain on the field for the first half of the season. He has 783 rushing yards and seven touchdowns for the 5-and-3 Cowboys.

