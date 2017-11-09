Portsmouth man indicted for sex crimes against minor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth man was indicted Monday for committing sex crimes against a minor.

On July 24, detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit arrested and charged 36-year-old Antwann Miller with the long-term sexual abuse of a female under the age of 16. Miller was charged with several sex-related crimes including aggravated sexual battery, sexual object penetration and indecent liberties with a child by custodian.

After thoroughly investigating the case, detectives requested additional charges against Miller through indictment. A grand jury certified more than two dozen indictments against Miller for sexual-related crimes to include: two counts of rape, four counts of forcible sodomy, four counts of object sexual penetration, six counts of aggravated sexual battery, six counts of incident liberties with a child by custodian and six counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Miller is currently in the custody of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.