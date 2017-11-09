Portsmouth man arrested for death of two-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested and charged a man Wednesday in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy.

Bodacious A. Crocker, 26, was charged with second-degree murder.

On October 26 at 2:05 p.m., dispatchers received a call asking for medical assistance to the 1600 block of Cavalier Boulevard for a toddler in medical distress. Paramedics arrived to the scene and took the child to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for treatment. When the toddler arrived at the hospital, doctors determined that he was suffering from trauma to the head.

Detectives investigated the incident as a child abuse/neglect case involving serious injury. They were told two days later, on October 28, that the boy died as a result of his injuries. Detectives then began investigating the case as a homicide.

Crocker is currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail.

