King’s Fork, Jamestown both develop short-term memory as the postseason nears

SUFFOLK, Va. - Less than 24 hours after snapping Oscar Smith's historic 99-game district winning streak and winning the Southeastern District Title, King's Fork was preparing for the postseason.

"We enjoyed it Friday night, we celebrated as a team, and then Saturday morning we were in here preparing as a coaching staff for Jamestown," said King's Fork head coach Scottie Littles.

After going 5-5 last season, the Bulldogs put together a 9-1 season, won their district title, and of course, dethroned the Tigers as the district's best.

But as their 757 Showdown with Jamestown nears, the team has forgotten everything that happened in the first 10 weeks. "What we did last week is huge," said Littles. "Now it's an expectation, now we have to continue to move forward and get better each week and go 1-0 five more times."

Jamestown went through an emotional roller coaster with their playoff hopes. At first, Wilson (1-9) was placed in the 8th seed in the Class 4A playoff seedings.

After the Virginia High School League (VHSL) corrected a tie-breaker error, the Eagles (2-8) were then awarded the 8th seed. It's the same tune in the Bay Rivers District. The Eagles lost some close games, and struggled throughout the season, but now they get a fresh slate.

"Our season at 2-8 is behind us," said Jamestown head coach Donnell Brown. "New season, everyone gets to start 0-0, fresh start again."

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at King's Fork High Friday night.