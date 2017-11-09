× First Warning Forecast: Rain moves out, colder temperatures move in

***Freeze Watch Friday night to Saturday morning for most of inland VA and NC.***

The rain finally moving out, but cold temperatures are moving in.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies overnight, with temperatures in the low 40s. High pressure builds in Thursday into Saturday. Clearing skies to end the work week. Temperatures will be below-normal. Highs near 50 degrees. Temperatures will plummet into the 30s overnight. Brrrr! A Freeze Watch is in effect Friday night to Saturday morning for most of inland Virginia and North Carolina.

A cold start to the day on Saturday with highs in the 40s. It will be dry though, under partly cloudy skies. Milder, with more clouds moving in for Sunday. Highs near 60.

Rain chances will return for Monday, just a slight chance at this point.

Tonight: A couple showers. Decreasing clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Clearing skies. Breezy and chilly. Highs near 50. Winds: N 10-20, G30 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the 30s. Winds: N 15-20, with higher gusts.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Cyclone activity is not expected during the next 48 hours.



Hurricane Tracker

