Consumer Reports: Parenting with video games

Kids spend a lot of time playing video games and parents spend a lot of time worrying about how much time their kid plays video games. But Consumer Reports says rather than constantly telling your child to put their tablet down, get in the game and use it as a way to power up communication.

Arizona State University’s Center for Games and Impact agrees, claiming well crafted video games foster “critical skills necessary for navigating an interconnected, rapidly changing 21st Century world.

You can ask question about why does the character go there, why is it important to pick up these power ups. Kids love to explain, they love to teach and they love to feel like you respect them as an intelligent person.

And of course even if you are playing WITH your kids, you still want to monitor the amount of screen time they’re getting and make sure the content is age appropriate.