NORFOLK, Va. - In honor of Election Day, we held a fun election on News 3 This Morning to see which morning show anchor you'd vote into office.

Each anchor presented their platforms and the candidates held a debate, and even participated in a few slanderous campaign tactics!

But who came out the big winner? It was none other than Kristen Crowley!

