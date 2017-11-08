Virginia Beach Police investigating early morning fatal crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is dead following a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 3600 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard just after 3 a.m.

Police say the adult male driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was travelling east bound on Virginia Beach Blvd when it left the roadway and struck a pole.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, says police.

This crash is being investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Department Special Operations/FACT team.

Stay with WTKR News 3 for updates.