USS Arlington to visit New Orleans for Veterans’ Day

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk-based USS Arlington (LPD 24) will visit New Orleans to celebrate Veterans’ Day and participate in commemorative events, the Naval Surface Force, Atlantic said Wednesday.

The ship will participate in the Veterans’ Day ceremony at the National World War II Museum; complete a renovation project in a New Orleans city park; take in a Pelicans game; and host visitors for an informative, entertaining tour. The USS Arlington will be in the Big Easy from November 9-13.

“We are excited to explore the great city of New Orleans while taking the opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of this great warship and her crew,” said Capt. Pat Hannifin, Arlington commanding officer.

New Orleans residents and holiday visitors will have the opportunity to tour the ship on November 10-12 from 12-5 p.m.

Visitors must show a valid photo ID while passing through a security station. All items that can be considered as weapons will be confiscated. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.