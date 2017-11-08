PetSmart donates hundreds of stuffed animals to Newport News Police Foundation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Foundation received quite the generous donation from PetSmart Tuesday.

The pet supply store donated hundreds of stuffed animals for police officers and emergency crews to give to children during emergency situations.

The Chance, Lucky and Stanley stuffed animals will be placed in first responder vehicles. They are available for purchase at PetSmart now through December 24 for $5 each.

PetSmart will donate 10 percent of the sales from its Holiday Philanthropic Collection to PetSmart Charities and PetSmart Charities of Canada, the largest funders of animal welfare in North America, to help pets in need across the U.S. and Canada.

The Foundation has received hundreds of stuffed animals and expects to receive hundreds more as the holiday season approaches. Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and emergency medical technicians received the stuffed animals as part of the toy drive.

“The value of this donation cannot be underestimated. It’s a good feeling to know that a customer can purchase something as simple as a stuffed toy and know that a child will receive comfort at some point in a very vulnerable moment,” said Amanda Wroten, Executive Director of the Newport News Police Foundation.”

Wroten said many Newport News Police officers have purchased toys with their own money and that the donation from PetSmart customers will allow the department to bring joy to even more children in need.