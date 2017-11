NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Officers with the Newport News Police Department responded to a shooting that left a man in the area of 23rd Street and Wickham Avenue Wednesday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:23 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the ground. The victim was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m.

The man’s identity is unknown at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.