Man killed in crash with tractor-trailer in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday evening in James City County.
Virginia State Police was called to Route 30 at the intersection of Legrange Parkway at approximately 6:20 p.m.
It was discovered that 69-year-old Steven Edward Daniels was driving a 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 1998 International tractor-trailer.
The collision caused Daniels’ vehicle to run off the road, overturn and eject him.
He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The accident remains under investigation.
37.410404 -76.806460