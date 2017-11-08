Man killed in crash with tractor-trailer in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday evening in James City County.

Virginia State Police was called to Route 30 at the intersection of Legrange Parkway at approximately 6:20 p.m.

It was discovered that 69-year-old Steven Edward Daniels was driving a 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 1998 International tractor-trailer.

The collision caused Daniels’ vehicle to run off the road, overturn and eject him.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident remains under investigation.