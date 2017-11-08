Hampton Roads Regional Jail employee critically injured in second Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An employee with the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is suffering from life threatening injuries after a shooting in the 600 block of Gloucester Drive Wednesday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:31 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found the 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is the second shooting investigation the Newport News Police Department worked Wednesday night.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

