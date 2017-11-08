× Local athlete takes on 201 mile swim, 24 hour WOD all for charity

How far would you push yourself to give back to those in need?

That question has no limits for hybrid athlete Ashley Horner, a local business owner, mother of three and Reebok Athlete. After taking on two extreme runs totaling over 500 miles Ashley is now set to take on two new adventures in the month of November. Her efforts will help provide a Christmas for Maison Fortune, an orphanage in Haiti and raise money for wounded Veterans.

Ashley is pushing her body to the limits by swimming 201 miles in the month of November to raise $5,000 for a Christmas fund to support the Maison Fortune Orphanage in Haiti. Her swim is being completed in both the pool and the ocean. Despite her busy travel schedule she's still getting in miles even when she's on the road.

In addition, Ashley is also hosting a Veteran's Valor 24 hour WOD, workout of the day, to honor Veterans and raise money at her gym American Sled Dogs in Virginia Beach starting Friday, November 10th at 10:00 AM. They will start a new WOD every hour for 24 hours straight, finishing Saturday at 11:00 AM. Ashley is hosting adaptive athletes from around the country to participate in a 24-hour workout marathon to honor our fallen heroes. The event is open to the public and those interested in participating or volunteering can choose the time slot they'd like to workout at by visiting http://americansleddogsvb.com/events/ , donations are also accepted. All proceeds will benefit the Vet's House, Inc locally and the non-profit R.A.H.

