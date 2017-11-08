‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live’ coming to Chrysler Hall

NORFOLK, Va. – The kids are sure to have a grrreat time!

Based on the hit PBS Kids show, ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day!’ will make a stop at Chrysler Hall on January 11.

Now in its third year of touring, the hugely popular show invites audiences to join Daniel Tiger and his friends on an adventure in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, where Daniel learns what it takes to be King. With new songs to sing along to, magical moments and surprise guests, ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day!’ teaches kids the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others and being a friend.

Showtimes are at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.75 and go on sale Friday. Visit ticketmaster.com or the Scope Arena Box Office to purchase.

Call (800) 745-3000.