Coast Guard assists two Canadian boaters who ran aground near Wachapreague

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard helped two Canadian boaters after their boat ran aground near Wachapreague on Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Wachapreague received notification Tuesday afternoon at 4:40 p.m. that a 37-foot yacht had run aground near Wachapreague Inlet.

The Coast Guard launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium to respond. The crew arrived to find the yacht aground just inside the inlet but they could not reach it due to the shallow water.

The crew returned to Coast Guard Station Wachapreague and switched boats, returning to the scene in a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat.

The crew then helped the two Canadian citizens free their vessel and anchor it for the night.

The boaters were then taken to Wachapreague.

“The water depth in many parts of our area of responsibility makes it especially dangerous for unfamiliar mariners,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Perry Clifton, response boat coxswain for the case. “There are many places we can’t reach due to shallow water. We were glad to be able to help these folks after they ran aground in the dark, in unfavorable weather conditions.”