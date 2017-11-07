We make Happy Rocks on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - They have been popping up all over the region - Happy Rocks, or Kindness Rocks. Painted with little pictures, the rocks are meant to spread a little joy. So we get into the action with the help of one of Melissa Dougherty and her Virginia Beach Rocks movement. Visit letsgetrockedstudio.com.
