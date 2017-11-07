Election Day: Virginia Polls open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.; N.C. polls open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

We make Happy Rocks on Coast Live

Posted 3:55 pm, November 7, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - They have been popping up all over the region - Happy Rocks, or Kindness Rocks. Painted with little pictures, the rocks are meant to spread a little joy.  So we get into the action with the help of one of Melissa Dougherty and her Virginia Beach Rocks movement. Visit letsgetrockedstudio.com.