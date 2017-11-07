Virginia Beach City Council votes to end arena development agreement if terms not met by midnight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – City Council voted Tuesday night to end the arena development agreement if terms are not met by midnight Wednesday.

The vote was 9-1 in favor of ending it if the terms aren’t met by the developer, United States Management.

In March United States Management turned in a financing plan for the Virginia Beach Arena.

The locally-based developer previously also asked for an extension.

In the meeting Council member John Moss said he does still like the project but said they were advised that terms have not been met.

