Ralph Northam projected to win Virginia governor race

RICHMOND – Democrat Ralph Northam is projected to win Virginia’s governor race, according to CNN.

Northam is the current lieutenant governor of Virginia and a pediatric neurologist at the Children’s Specialty Group in Norfolk. He is an Army veteran and served as a senator for the 6th Senate District before joining current Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe’s ticket in 2013. His priorities are affordable health care and education.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m.

