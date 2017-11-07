Election Day: Virginia Polls open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.; N.C. polls open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Police issue silver alert for missing Herndon man

HERNDON, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for 65-year-old Donald Gary Higgins.

Higgins was last seen on November 6 at 1013 Tyler Street in Herndon.

He is described as a white man who stands around 5’8″ tall and weighs 220 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray jacket, yellow Redskins jersey, gray running shorts and carrying docker pants and a plaid long sleeve shirt.

Police say Higgins suffers from a cognitive impairment. His disappearance posts a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you see Donald Higgins or know his whereabouts, call the Herndon Police Department at 703-435-6846 or 911.