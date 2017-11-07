Man sought in James City County bank robbery investigation

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – James City County Police are looking for a man who robbed the Chesapeake Bank branch at 6619 Richmond Road on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the bank just after 3:30 p.m.

It was discovered that the man entered the bank, implied he had a gun, and handed the teller a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the area in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction.

The man is described as an unshaven black male, approximately 6′ tall. He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a gray baseball hat. He is believed to be between 35 and 40 years old.

If you can identify the suspect or if you have any information about this incident, please call James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800. You may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.