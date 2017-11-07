HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Lisa Loeb has a new album out featuring fresh arrangements on classic songs, and has also created catchy tunes for Amazon’s new animated series If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, based on the beloved children’s books.
Lisa Loeb on her new show and album on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with Skip Friel on Coast Live
-
3 questions to ask when planning a military wedding on Coast Live
-
Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning songstress Cyndi Lauper on Coast Live
-
Coastal Virginia Halloween Happenings on Coast Live
-
Local music spotlight with Amy Ferebee on Coast Live
-
-
Trailblazers and the Men for Hope Celebrity Weekend Extravaganza on Coast Live
-
A report from Pandora on great deals for Fall getaways on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with Lewis McGehee on Coast Live
-
Reality and music stars Mary Mary talk about their relationships and new season on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with Joey Wood on Coast Live
-
-
We have some fun with stars Lucas Till & George Eads from MacGyver on Coast Live
-
This is why Taylor Swift’s new song sounds so familiar
-
Longtime Virginia Zoo elephant Lisa dies at age 44 at Zoo Miami