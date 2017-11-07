Election Day: Virginia Polls open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.; N.C. polls open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Lisa Loeb on her new show and album on Coast Live

Posted 4:07 pm, November 7, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Lisa Loeb has a new album out featuring fresh arrangements on classic songs, and has also created catchy tunes for Amazon’s new animated series If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, based on the beloved children’s books.