Hidden Valley has made holiday shopping for ranch dressing lovers much easier.

The company is selling a mini keg that is 9.7 inches high and 6.3 inches in diameter. It holds up to five liters of ranch and includes a year supply of Hidden Valley ranch–all for the price of $50.

A Hidden Valley holiday ranch fountain–with a skirt, of course–will set you back $110. The four-tier fountain has a two pound capacity and also includes a year supply of Hidden Valley.

Click here for more holiday products from Hidden Valley.