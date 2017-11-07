DIY Danger: Orthodontists warn of kids trying to brace themselves at home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A disturbing trend across the country has orthodontists sounding this alarm: trying to fashion your own braces at home can be dangerous.
In a survey among its members, the American Association of Orthodontists reports that nearly 13% of its members are seeing patients who have tried do-it-yourself (DIY) teeth straightening and some attempts have caused irreparable damage.
"I think it’s sad to see people try to perform those do it yourself orthodontics using different things," Dr. Yugal Behl, a Virginia Beach Orthodontist, told News 3 anchor Todd Corillo.
Dr. Behl has treated a patient who tried using rubber bands to close a gap in the front two teeth and ended up causing significant damage.
"We saw the rubber bands were inside the gum and it had caused so much bone destruction and she almost lost the front two teeth," he commented.
Wednesday on News 3 at 11 p.m., News 3 anchor Todd Corillo will explain what kids are using to try and make their own braces, the dangers and cost involved and what orthodontists think may be behind the trend.