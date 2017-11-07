DIY Danger: Orthodontists warn of kids trying to brace themselves at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A disturbing trend across the country has orthodontists sounding this alarm: trying to fashion your own braces at home can be dangerous.

In a survey among its members, the American Association of Orthodontists reports that nearly 13% of its members are seeing patients who have tried do-it-yourself (DIY) teeth straightening and some attempts have caused irreparable damage.

"I think it’s sad to see people try to perform those do it yourself orthodontics using different things," Dr. Yugal Behl, a Virginia Beach Orthodontist, told News 3 anchor Todd Corillo.