ALDI coupon scheme circulating Facebook

A fake ALDI coupon scheme is circulating the internet.
The post claims that ALDI is offering $40 off coupons. After clicking on the post to claim your coupon, you are taken to what appears to be an official ALDI survey site. However, the page is a fake and the survey is designed to steal your information.
ALDI USA’s official Facebook confirms the coupon is not real:
It’s not the first time a scheme like this has been on Facebook. Earlier this year, a $50 Lowe’s Mother’s Day coupon was revealed to be fake.
The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for helping you identify a scheme on Facebook:
- Don’t believe what you see. It’s easy to steal the colors, logos and header of an established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender.
- Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys. If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there’s a link to their privacy policy.
- Watch out for a reward that’s too good to be true. If the survey is real, you may be entered in a drawing to win a gift card or receive a small discount off your next purchase. Few businesses can afford to give away $50 gift cards for completing a few questions.