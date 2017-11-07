ALDI coupon scheme circulating Facebook

A fake ALDI coupon scheme is circulating the internet.

The post claims that ALDI is offering $40 off coupons. After clicking on the post to claim your coupon, you are taken to what appears to be an official ALDI survey site. However, the page is a fake and the survey is designed to steal your information.

ALDI USA’s official Facebook confirms the coupon is not real:

It’s not the first time a scheme like this has been on Facebook. Earlier this year, a $50 Lowe’s Mother’s Day coupon was revealed to be fake.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for helping you identify a scheme on Facebook: