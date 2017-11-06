Virginia Beach ranked among best cities for military veterans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – WalletHub ranked Virginia Beach the third best city for veterans to live.

The report from the online financial assistance company ranked 100 U.S. cities on a scale of best to worst, as they pertain to 17 key metrics, ranging from share of military skill-related jobs to housing affordability to availability of VA health facilities.

Austin, Texas and Colorado Springs, Colorado ranked above Virginia Beach. Both cities have multiple of military bases and outpost near them as well.

Baltimore, Maryland, Newark, New Jersey and Detroit, Michigan finished out the list as the worst three cities for military veterans to live.

*Both are per findings by WalletHub only.