× Three people shot over the weekend on 42nd Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are still looking for answers and suspect information after a weekend shooting injures three young men .

It was just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning when Norfolk Police got called to the 800 block of 42nd St.because someone called 911 and said they heard gunshots.

Police said they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound but he was taken to the hospital and is ok. However, police report two more men, ages 20 and 21, showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

All three victims have non-life threatening injuries but police do believe they were all shot in the same location.

Police are still looking for the shooter or shooters in this case and ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.