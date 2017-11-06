Police make arrest in Norfolk homicide

NORFOLK, Va. – Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning.

Donald Bowman, 26, has been charged with second degree murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old James N. Henderson Jr. of Chicago, Illinois.

Just before 3 a.m., police were sent to the 700 block of Washington Avenue for multiple gunshots heard in the area.

When they arrived, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced Henderson dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While police were on scene, a car traveling through the Downtown Tunnel stopped at the inspection station, where Bowman was discovered with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was treated and released at the scene.

Bowman is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.