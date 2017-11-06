ODU football player suspended indefinitely after felony assault arrest

NORFOLK, Va. – An Old Dominion University football player was arrested and charged with assault on November 1.

Denzel Williams, 20, was charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of felony strangulation after being arrested the morning after an incident he is accused of being involved in.

The Norfolk Police Department said officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of W. 43rd Street for an assault in progress. When police arrived, they found two women, a 21 and a 20-year-old who said they were assaulted by the 20-year-old’s boyfriend.

According to an ODU spokesperson, Williams has been suspended indefinitely from the football team. Coach Bobby Wilder has no further comment at this time.

Williams is a sophomore business management major originally from Petersburg.