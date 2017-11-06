Inspirational local seniors still flying high on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - When visitors come through Norfolk International Airport, there is a good chance they will be greeted by a local volunteer ambassador. We meet two local seniors who, even in their 90's, continue to serve by welcoming folks to our community.

Hazel Pearsall was born in 1921 in St. Louis. During WWII, Hazel was a “Rosie the Riveter”, working on B-17 and B-29 Bombers at a factory. Terry Watterson was born in 1928 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Together the two have clocked more than 5,000 hours of volunteer service and have more than 30 great grandchildren.