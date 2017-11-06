× Community organization to hold rally for Ashanti Billie

NORFOLK – A community group is holding a rally tonight to help get justice for Ashanti Billie.

The “Stop Global Violence Campaign & PDA Hampton Roads/Eastern Shore” organization plans to raise awareness about Billie’s disappearance and death with a rally Monday night.

Billie was a 19-year-old college student in Virginia Beach when she disappeared on September 18th. According to the FBI, Billie’s car was last seen leaving JEB Little Creek. She worked at the Blimpie on base, according to her family. Billie’s body was found nearly two weeks later in Charlotte, North Carolina. At this time, no one has been arrested or charged in her disappearance and death.

According to a flier about the rally, the group plans to hold another event on November 11th. Both rallies will be held near Gate 1 on JEB Little Creek.