Check out Target’s 2017 Black Friday ad

A little more than two weeks before Black Friday, one of the most anticipated ads is now online.

Target’s 2017 Black Friday ad was posted Monday.

The store will open their doors at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open until midnight before closing their doors and reopening again at 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

Additionally, if you spend $50 on Friday, you’ll receive a coupon for 20 percent off a future purchase from November 28 to December 10.

On Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26, you can save $25 when you spend $75 on lights, trees, ornaments, stockings, gift wrap and more.