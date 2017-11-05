USS Kearsarge coming back to Norfolk after helping with hurricane relief

Norfolk Naval Station, Va. – The amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge will return to its homeport, Naval Station Norfolk, after supporting hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Monday, Nov. 6.

The ship departed from Norfolk to help with relief efforts in Texas after Hurricane Harvey, and also helped with efforts after Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

The Department of Defense announced that as part of the broader planning effort to transition from hurricane response to hurricane recovery, FEMA and DoD have assessed the need for continuing the use of certain support assets currently assigned to the territories, say Navy officials.

Together, they determined, in consultation with the Governor of Puerto Rico, that some Defense Department assets are no longer needed. Kearsarge was identified as an asset that was no longer needed.

Kearsarge provided immediate response capabilities from the sea to rapidly get route clearance equipment ashore to assist in opening roads to move life‐sustaining commodities to people across the territory.