Stage adaptation of ‘Dirty Dancing’ coming to Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall

NORFOLK, Va. – Are you ready for the time of your life?

The hit movie Dirty Dancing is coming to the stage of Chrysler Hall from November 17 to November 19.

The stage adaptation follows the plot of the film, which is set in the summer of 1963. Seventeen-year-old Frances “Baby” Houseman is on vacation with her older sister and parents and stumbles upon an all-night dance party. Baby’s life changes when she falls in love with resort dance instructor Johnny Castle.

The performance will feature hit songs “Hungry Eyes,” “Hey Baby,” “Do You Love Me?” and the classic “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.”

Click here to purchase tickets.